Cesar Millan’s Formula for Success for Dog Owners

Cesar Millan outlined the reasons why dog owners shouldn’t feel “sorry” about correcting their animals. Continue reading to learn about his “recipe for success.”
“There is a formula for success. In the dog world, that is: exercise, discipline, affection,” shared Millan, who is founding partner of the dog safety solution company Halo. “Most people do affection, affection, affection instead of exercise, discipline, affection. Most people don’t understand the true understanding of the discipline.”
Millan defines dog discipline as calmness and training. The dog expert says many pet parents discipline their dogs “out of frustration,” so their “timing is off” and the animal doesn’t grasp what they want.
Instead, he recommends creating a peaceful learning environment and then teaching the dog it’s supposed and not supposed to do. “Peaceful in the dog world means respect. That’s one thing that dog people often don’t put together right in our domain,” he explained. “Dogs never disconnect themselves unless they live with a human who’s not connected.”
Millan added, “Consistency is what creates the imprint.”
Millan contributed to the creation of the Halo Collar, a GPS tracker and activity monitor for dogs that enables pet owners to set up wireless fences for boundary training. He anticipates that the technology will influence how dog owners relate to their four-legged pets.
“The products that I helped create has to have the instinctual connection that a dog would associate with,” he said. “This is going to help people connect to trust, respect and love. That’s all you need. Any relationship will grow if trust, respect and love is there.”
