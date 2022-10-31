Chaka Khan Says Singers Who Use Auto-Tune ‘Need to Get a Job at the Post Office’

Chaka Khan may sing “Through the Fire,” but she’ll never go into an auto-tune studio.

The 69-year-old star is speaking out against singers who change their voices with auto tune. Khan told Page Six of the New York Post that there are “really great young talents” in the music business, but she doesn’t like people who use pitch correctors.

“There are some great things and artists out there,” she said last week at the Angel Ball in New York City. “I like the work of some young artists. The rest can get jobs at the Post Office, which is always looking for people. Users of Auto-Tune. Go to the Post Office right away.”

Auto-Tune was made by Antares Audio Technologies in 1996 to fix out-of-tune notes, but it is now used to change and distort voices.

Cher’s song “Believe” from 1998 brought back the sound, and Pain’s hits from the mid-2000s used it as his signature sound.

Kanye West, whose 808s & Heartbreak album from 2008 was mostly Auto-Tuned, also did well with it. After that came Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, who attended Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research’s event, won’t endorse autotune. She told Page Six that many female singers are insecure. “So sad. I’m heartbroken by these girls’ insecurities. They must realise they are gold and valuable.”

Khan hesitates to taste her own voice. West’s 2003 debut song “Through the Wire” sampled “Through the Fire,” and she was “upset about sounding like a chipmunk” in August. Khan’s song about West’s near-fatal car accident that wired his lips was sped up. Khan told Good Day D.C. this year that West’s voice manipulation astonished her.

“Don’t contact him. His music did it, “said. “I was unhappy that he didn’t mention chipmunk noises when he asked to sample my song. He didn’t say treble its speed. He would’ve spoken. I’ve contemplated it since. When requested to sample my music, I ask “How?””

West listening to the song during his recovery “warmed” the artist, she revealed VladTV in 2020. She said she was paid for the sample “Insulted. Unpaid. Understand? Furious.”

