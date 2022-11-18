Charles Spencer praises Matthew Perry for his most recent book

Charles Spencer tweeted his admiration for the most recent book by Matthew Perry.

The actor’s book details his career-long struggle with sobriety.

Perry’s book topped the New York Times bestseller list.

Advertisement

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, commented on the most recent book by Matthew Perry, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Horrible Thing.

On Thursday, the Earl, 58, sent a poignant greeting for the Friends star, 53, on Twitter. Retweeting the author’s tweet announcing that his book topped the New York Times bestseller list, Charles expressed his admiration for the work.

“Just finished listening to this truly excellent book by @MatthewPerry – startling in its candour, beautifully put together, & beyond brave. Now he’s been in the no. 1 TV series, a no. 1 box office hit, & written a no. 1 bestseller. That’s 3 in the eye for the demons he’s faced,” tweeted Charles.

Just finished listening to this truly excellent book by @MatthewPerry – startling in its candour, beautifully put together, & beyond brave. Now he’s been in the no. 1 TV series, a no. 1 box office hit, & written a no. 1 bestseller. That’s 3 in the eye for the demons he’s faced. https://t.co/aCrxUftoJM — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) November 17, 2022

Advertisement

The actor’s latest book has taken the world by storm as he details his career-long struggle with sobriety.

Matthew portrayed Chandler Bing in a popular comedy. His Friends co-stars and industry peers have also appreciated his most recent work.

Also Read Charles Spencer pays hearty tribute to Princess Diana Prince Charles' Northamptonshire residence, Althorp House, where Diana was raised, is now...