Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charles Spencer praises Matthew Perry for his most recent book

Charles Spencer praises Matthew Perry for his most recent book

Articles
Advertisement
Charles Spencer praises Matthew Perry for his most recent book

Charles Spencer and Matthew Perry

Advertisement
  • Charles Spencer tweeted his admiration for the most recent book by Matthew Perry.
  • The actor’s book details his career-long struggle with sobriety.
  • Perry’s book topped the New York Times bestseller list.
Advertisement

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, commented on the most recent book by Matthew Perry, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Horrible Thing.

On Thursday, the Earl, 58, sent a poignant greeting for the Friends star, 53, on Twitter. Retweeting the author’s tweet announcing that his book topped the New York Times bestseller list, Charles expressed his admiration for the work.

“Just finished listening to this truly excellent book by @MatthewPerry – startling in its candour, beautifully put together, & beyond brave. Now he’s been in the no. 1 TV series, a no. 1 box office hit, & written a no. 1 bestseller. That’s 3 in the eye for the demons he’s faced,” tweeted Charles.

Advertisement

The actor’s latest book has taken the world by storm as he details his career-long struggle with sobriety.

Matthew portrayed Chandler Bing in a popular comedy. His Friends co-stars and industry peers have also appreciated his most recent work.

Also Read

Charles Spencer pays hearty tribute to Princess Diana
Charles Spencer pays hearty tribute to Princess Diana

Prince Charles' Northamptonshire residence, Althorp House, where Diana was raised, is now...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Why did Selena Gomez stop using TikTok and other social media platforms?
Why did Selena Gomez stop using TikTok and other social media platforms?
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was more about Janet & Jentorra's Relationship
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was more about Janet & Jentorra's Relationship
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle "collapsed" on the front door when the cops declined to assist her
Prince Harry revealed the upcoming event for his book
Prince Harry revealed the upcoming event for his book
Ram Charan would adore to sing RRR's
Ram Charan would adore to sing RRR's "Naatu Naatu" at the Academy Awards
Michael B. Jordan discusses directing Creed III
Michael B. Jordan discusses directing Creed III
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story