Charu Asopa claims husband Rajeev Sen cheated on her when she was pregnant

Reports of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s breakup had been circulating for a while. Now, Charu has claimed that Rajeev cheated on her while she was pregnant in an exchange with an entertainment portal.

She said “He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said- ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me.”

“I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won’t live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start,” Charu added.