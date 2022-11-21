Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

Cheryl Burke has announced she is leaving Dancing With the Stars.

The 38-year-old pro dancer made the announcement on Instagram.

She most recently danced with TV meteorologist Sam Champion.

Cheryl Burke has put her dance shoes away.

The 38-year-old pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars made the announcement on November 20 through Instagram. This implies that the current season 31, in which she most recently participated with TV meteorologist Sam Champion, will be her last. On November 21 during the season finale, she will perform her last dance on the programme.

“This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one,” she wrote in her post. “This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time…Love you all, always & forever xx.”

Cheryl spoke to E! News exclusively about her DWTS exit, which comes more than a month after she and Sam were eliminated from the competition.

“It’s the end of an era, my time as a dancer on Dancing with the Stars,” she said. “It has changed my life. I have not stopped crying and I’m not one to really cry.”

Cheryl debuted on DWTS in 2006’s second season. The Mirror Ball Trophy was won by her and her partner Drew Lachey. The next year, Cheryl once again finished first, this time alongside former NFL great Emmitt Smith. Cheryl went on to compete on the show again from seasons four through 19, then again in seasons 23, 25, and 27 until the present, making it her final Mirror Ball Trophy victory.

Cheryl noted several reasons for her departure. “There is wear and tear,” she said, noting the physical toll of rehearsing for and dancing on a weekly show. “But also, my heart is telling me to see what else is out there. We are human and we evolve. I do. At least I would like to say that I am a work in progress forever.”

She continued, “I do know, though, that this is not the end of my career and I want to be able to see what else is out there. And Dancing with the Stars, the schedule is so intense. I’ve got so many projects that I’ve been working on.”

In recent months, Cheryl has also been keeping busy with her iHeartRadio podcast, Burke In The Game. It was there, in October, that she first declared that “this is my last season as a dancer” on DWTS.

The podcast launched in May, while she was in the midst of a divorce from Matthew Lawrence. Cheryl discusses her personal struggles and also consults experts on her program. “Because of this platform that I’ve been blessed to be given,” Cheryl told E! News, “I’m able to use my voice and to hopefully help people along the way.”

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry.”

Cheryl called her exit from DWTS an “amicable divorce,” adding, “Am I going to miss every single person? Absolutely. I can’t even tell you. I grew up on this show and the first thing I saw was this family, coming straight from Harlem as a competitive dancer.”

The DWTS veteran Cheryl is not the first to leave the show after the current season. Len Goodman’s departure from the show, after serving as its top judge for nearly all of its seasons since its 2005 premiere, was also revealed a few days before to her departure.

