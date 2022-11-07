‘Chevalier’: Kelvin Harrison Jr. breaks barriers as Titular Violinist

The teaser promises to lift the lid on the life of a violin prodigy.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays the title role in the film.

Chevalier, Searchlight Pictures has released a teaser for the following true but untold tale, with the release of the first image for their next film.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays the title role in the film.

The youthful Joseph Bologne, afterwards known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, is introduced to us in the opening moments.

Upon arriving in the metropolis of music and romance known as Paris, Bologne discovers that everyone is staring at him because he is the only person of color enrolled in the famed music academy.

Bologne swiftly establishes himself as a man of many talents, stunning people around him with his violin prowess and even getting up to demonstrate his special abilities on stage with the great Mozart during one of the composer’s concerts.

The teaser shows him making a significant and influential friend in Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton), and the two of them starting a passionate and forbidden love affair that will only stoke the flames of animosity directed at the extremely gifted musician.

Bologne pushes the boundaries of what is possible while producing some of the best music that, until now, hasn’t received the recognition it deserves. He fights for his right to be recognised and honoured with the white composers of his time.

The film also stars Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Marton Csokas, and Alex Fitzalan in addition to Boynton and Harrison Jr.

The screenplay was written by Emmy nominee Stefani Robinson, well known for her work on the FX shows Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows, and was directed by Stephen Williams (Lost, Westworld).

The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, was well received by critics, who praised both its plot and its actors’ performances.

Harrison Jr. recently performed in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis as the iconic blues singer-songwriter-guitarist B.B. King and Joe Wright’s captivating musical rendition of the timeless story of Cyrano.

The film is his most recent musical and period piece performance. Harrison Jr. isn’t fooling around when it comes to assuming legendary roles—as seen by the fact that he has already performed in two significant musical productions.

Get a front-row seat to the action when Chevalier premieres in theatres on April 7, 2023 by watching the just released trailer for the film down below.

