Chris Evans & actress Alba Baptista have been dating for over year

The relationship between the “Captain America” actor Chris Evans, 41, and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista has been going strong for “almost a year.”

The insider continued, “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier.” “She is loved by all of his family and friends.”

According to reports, 25-year-old Baptista, best known for her role in this year’s “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” is the daughter of an engineer and a translator, knows five languages, and has done “an incredible amount of humanitarian work” for an orphanage in Cambodia.

Only a few days had passed since Evans was crowned “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine before news of his new relationship broke.

The actor discussed how he has improved as a love partner as he has gotten older in an accompanying interview.

He told, “You spend a lot of time studying what’s been useful and what hasn’t been.”

We all have habits, baggage, or recurring behaviors, so I’ve really been able to pinpoint where I need to change and what works.

Evans added that he has come to understand the value of making amends in order to preserve a harmonious relationship.

He continued, “I really truly see the worth and courage behind saying, “I’m sorry.”

“I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way if you’re able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm, listen, and say you’re sorry even if you don’t think you’ve done anything wrong because it’s not from your perspective it’s from the other person’s.”

Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly, and Jessica Biel are a few of Evans’ well-known ex-wives.

