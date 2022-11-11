Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Evans makes flirtatious comment on pic of GF Alba Baptista

Chris Evans makes flirtatious comment on pic of GF Alba Baptista

Articles
Advertisement
Chris Evans makes flirtatious comment on pic of GF Alba Baptista

Chris Evans makes flirtatious comment on pic of gf Alba Baptista

Advertisement
  • Chris Evans makes a flirtatious comment on the pic of GF Alba Baptista.
  • Couple has been dating “for over a year and it’s serious.
  • She is loved by all of his family and friends.
Advertisement

Chris Evans made a flirtatious comment on an Instagram post shared by his purported girlfriend, Alba Baptista.

The 25-year-old actress posted a few images from her most recent movie, which just came out in her native Portugal.

“A Dream In Paris” has its Portuguese premiere today, she writes. I sincerely hope you see it; it’s a heartwarming film.

Evans, 41, replied in Baptista’s comments section with an emoji of clapping hands and a melting face. His post received almost 2,400 “likes.”

One day before the magazine said he and Baptista were dating, the “Captain America” actor left a nice comment on Baptista’s Instagram.

An insider informed the magazine that the couple has been dating “for over a year and it’s serious.” The source continued, “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier.” “She is loved by all of his family and friends.”

Advertisement

The film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” which Baptista starred in this year, is her best-known work. She apparently speaks five languages, is the daughter of an engineer and a translator, and has generously supported a Cambodian orphanage.

The information regarding Evans and Baptista’s connection surfaced after he was crowned “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine.

The actor, whose well-known ex-wives include Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly, and Jessica Biel, discussed his development as a romantic partner in an accompanying interview.

He told, “You spend a lot of time studying what’s been useful and what hasn’t been.”

We all have habits, baggage, or recurring behaviors, so I’ve really been able to pinpoint where I need to change and what works.

Also Read

Chris Evans & actress Alba Baptista have been dating for over year
Chris Evans & actress Alba Baptista have been dating for over year

Chris Evans appears to be dating actress Alba Baptista. They are in...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story