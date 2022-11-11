Chris Evans makes flirtatious comment on pic of gf Alba Baptista

Chris Evans makes a flirtatious comment on the pic of GF Alba Baptista.

Couple has been dating “for over a year and it’s serious.

She is loved by all of his family and friends.

Chris Evans made a flirtatious comment on an Instagram post shared by his purported girlfriend, Alba Baptista.

The 25-year-old actress posted a few images from her most recent movie, which just came out in her native Portugal.

“A Dream In Paris” has its Portuguese premiere today, she writes. I sincerely hope you see it; it’s a heartwarming film.

Evans, 41, replied in Baptista’s comments section with an emoji of clapping hands and a melting face. His post received almost 2,400 “likes.”

One day before the magazine said he and Baptista were dating, the “Captain America” actor left a nice comment on Baptista’s Instagram.

An insider informed the magazine that the couple has been dating “for over a year and it’s serious.” The source continued, “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier.” “She is loved by all of his family and friends.”

The film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” which Baptista starred in this year, is her best-known work. She apparently speaks five languages, is the daughter of an engineer and a translator, and has generously supported a Cambodian orphanage.

The information regarding Evans and Baptista’s connection surfaced after he was crowned “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine.

The actor, whose well-known ex-wives include Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly, and Jessica Biel, discussed his development as a romantic partner in an accompanying interview.

He told, “You spend a lot of time studying what’s been useful and what hasn’t been.”

We all have habits, baggage, or recurring behaviors, so I’ve really been able to pinpoint where I need to change and what works.

