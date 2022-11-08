Chris Evans was crowned Sexiest Man during Show with Colbert

The Late Show, Stephen Colbert made the announcement while revealing the magazine’s sultry cover.

Chris dethroned last year’s winner, Paul Rudd.

This year’s GQ has George Clooney, Kendrick Lamar, Robert Pattinson, and Jack Harlow, among other A-listers.

Advertisement

Chris Evans is Officially named People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2022

On November 7, during CBS’ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert made the announcement while revealing the magazine’s sultry cover. Chris Evans, Hollywood movie star and incandescent supernova of hotness, was the winner, he said in his introduction.

Chris was shown in a videotape by Stephen accepting an award from former champion Dwayne Johnson while filming a scene for a future film.

Former Sexiest Man Alive,” Chris told The Rock, who responded, “What do you mean?”

Chris, wearing a sash for his achievement, replied, “Thanks for the support as a former Sexiest Man Alive, it just means a lot.”

“I never give the title up,” Dwayne said. “I’m Sexiest Man Alive in perpetuity, which means for life… Let me ask you a question, brother. Am I alive? I’m still alive. Am I still sexy? You bet your sexy mouth I am.”

Advertisement

We’ll share it, the Marvel superhero agreed. Chris had only one response when The Rock asked him to say something “sexy”: “Go vote tomorrow.”

Apart from his dog Dodger, there is one person who will be really happy about his most recent achievement. Chris told the publication, “My mom will be so happy… She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

You can view his Sexiest Man Alive cover here, despite the fact that he may think it’s some sort of “strange type of humble bragging.”

The forthcoming issue of this year’s GQ has George Clooney, Kendrick Lamar, Robert Pattinson, and Jack Harlow, among other A-listers.

Advertisement Chris dethroned last year’s winner, Paul Rudd, who upon being crowned the title, told the outlet that he does “have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?'” Former winner Ryan Reynolds—who held the title of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010—trolled the Clueless alum at the time, saying that although he was “very excited” about Paul’s latest role, he also believed “this opportunity will be wasted on [Paul], like so many before him.” “I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me,” the Red Notice star teased in 2021. “I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sowing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.” Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dwayne, who won the award in 2016, said that even though he gave it to Blake Shelton in 2017, he still feels like the sexiest guy alive.

“Listen, my Sexiest Man Alive title is in perpetuity. It’s for life. Right?,” Dwayne joked to People in 2021. “I don’t give it up.

Advertisement

In 1985, the first issue of People’s Sexiest Man Alive featured actor Mel Gibson, who was only 29 years old.

Hollywood superstars like Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Denzel Washington, and Prince Harry are among the outstanding list of past recipients.

Before Richard Gere came back to win the title by himself in 1999, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, who were considered a power couple at the time, were crowned the Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993.

Also Read Chris Evans gives piece of advice to new MCU actors Marvel's Phase 4 brought to life many new characters. He says, "Enjoy...