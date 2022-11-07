Chris Pratt Mourns Electric State Crew Member

Chris Pratt paid tribute to a crew member of The Electric State who was killed in an off-set car accident.

The actor urged fans to “hold your loved ones close”.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been revealed.

Chris Pratt is showing his respect for a family member who was a part of The Electric State.

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved teamster who passed away Friday morning,” the actor, 43, who is currently in production on the Netflix movie, wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 5. “Reminder to hold your loved ones close.”

Additionally, the Russo Brothers, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, as well as the Russo Brothers’ studio AGBO, lamented the loss of the crew member on their respective official Instagram accounts.

“The Electric State production family lost a valued production crew member yesterday,” the Nov. 5 messages read. “We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our crew like family. And this is devastating news to all of us…”

According to Deadline, a source close to Netflix stated that the crew member was killed on November 4 in Georgia, where The Electric State is currently being filmed, in an off-set car accident that occurred “after working hours.”

“Production was paused today,” the source told the outlet on Nov. 4, “and cast and crew were offered counseling resources.”

