Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Pratt Mourns Electric State Crew Member

Chris Pratt Mourns Electric State Crew Member

Articles
Advertisement
Chris Pratt Mourns Electric State Crew Member

Chris Pratt Mourns Electric State Crew Member

Advertisement
  • Chris Pratt paid tribute to a crew member of The Electric State who was killed in an off-set car accident.
  • The actor urged fans to “hold your loved ones close”.
  • The identity of the deceased person has not yet been revealed.
Advertisement

Chris Pratt is showing his respect for a family member who was a part of The Electric State.

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved teamster who passed away Friday morning,” the actor, 43, who is currently in production on the Netflix movie, wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 5. “Reminder to hold your loved ones close.”

The identity of the deceased person has not been made known to the general public as of yet.

Additionally, the Russo Brothers, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, as well as the Russo Brothers’ studio AGBO, lamented the loss of the crew member on their respective official Instagram accounts.

“The Electric State production family lost a valued production crew member yesterday,” the Nov. 5 messages read. “We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our crew like family. And this is devastating news to all of us…”

According to Deadline, a source close to Netflix stated that the crew member was killed on November 4 in Georgia, where The Electric State is currently being filmed, in an off-set car accident that occurred “after working hours.”

Advertisement

“Production was paused today,” the source told the outlet on Nov. 4, “and cast and crew were offered counseling resources.”

Also Read

Yellowstone season 5: Cast talks about show
Yellowstone season 5: Cast talks about show

The fifth season trailer of Yellowstone surpassed all previous viewing records. Chris...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story