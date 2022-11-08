Christina Perri Shares Daughter Carmella’s Sweet Comment

She wrote about what her 4-year-old daughter said about her body when she was showering.

Perri, 36, posted a “beautiful postpartum experience” on Monday. She wrote about what her 4-year-old daughter Carmella said about her body when she was showering.

“She exclaimed, “Wow, mother, your body’s normal!” Writing. “She hid the 40 pounds. I need to “lose” to regain my pre-kid physique. She didn’t notice my insecurities, she wrote. “A 4-year-old wouldn’t understand”

Perri continued, “She told my mother, “Wow, you did it!” She was proud of me and my body. dang! What if we all looked at ourselves as our children do?”

The “Jar of Hearts” singer and husband Paul Costabile revealed the birth two weeks ago.

“Here!” Perri posted a photo of herself nursing her Oct. 22 baby. “She arrived safely with faith, trust, and fairy dust. Our double rainbow baby daughter.”

In September, Perri talked about how she was getting close to the time in her last pregnancy when her daughter Rosie was “born mute” after Perri and Costabile lost the baby in January 2020.

“I can’t understand the pain of today. In an Instagram Story selfie from a doctor’s office, Perri said, “It’s like the trauma woke me up crying before I knew why.” ”

She said, “It’s not fair that I was pregnant when Rosie died.” It’s terrible to remember. I’m ok. I’ll survive.”

“Not like before,” she said. “This little kid isn’t the same.” “It’s okay to feel the way I do.” “Today is hard. “Perhaps tomorrow will be better. She told all of her PAL moms, “Oh, I see you and I love you.” ”

