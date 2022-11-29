‘Chucky’ season 2: That was spoiler’s voice in the finale

The second season has been drawing the highest ratings of the Child’s Play series overall.

Guest stars include a who’s who of Jennifer Tilly’s inner circle.

Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson joined the cast as Tilly.

Chainsaws, Catholicism, and bloodshed were all over Season 2 of the horror series Chucky on USA Network and SYFY.

It would be an understatement to say that Don Mancini increased the stakes once more considering that the show's second season has been drawing the highest ratings of the Child's Play series overall.

The second season's guest stars, which include a who's who of Jennifer Tilly's inner circle and the addition of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson, are one of its main draws.

Watson joined the cast of the show to play Tiffany’s (Tilly) and Chucky’s (Brad Dourif) human offspring, who in Seed of Chucky were confined to one doll body. The kids take on human form by the time the 2004 movie ends, and their futures are left hanging.

The characters were expertly revived by Mancini, who brought them back to life as a pair of twins, both of whom were portrayed by Watson.

Both characters identify as non-binary, just like the actor who plays them, and they were able to add a fun bit of representation to a production that has been successful in elevating queer stories to the fore.

But the Season 2 finale of the show left many viewers with one unanswered question: Was that Billy Boyd’s voice we recognised as Glen and Glenda in doll form? While attempting to defend the mother of the twins, Glen was shot by Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) in the second-to-last episode.

The twins’ wound would prove fatal, but out of desperation Glenda decides to zap their souls back into the doll to keep them both alive.

After returning to the doll, the pair’s situation quickly changed. In an oddly familiar voice, they requested to be called GG.

The recognisable voice was actually that of Boyd, who provided his English accent for the character in Seed of Chucky, according to a recent article by USA Network.

After all is said and done, GG decides to embark on a coming-of-age story that we hope to see develop in the future by travelling to Europe to retrace their steps (they were abducted and taken to Britain when they were a doll child).

We’re very sorry to see Watson end their run on the show, but in the Chucky world, anything is possible—actors like Devon Sawa have been used repeatedly for different roles, and others have even appeared to come back from the dead.

Since Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), the three friends, are no longer in the Catholic reformatory and have returned to “normal” life, the third season of the hit show could take many different turns, should it be renewed.

Below is a trailer for the second season of the programme.

