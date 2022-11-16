Ciara Analyzes the Effects of Her Split From Future

The pair split in 2014 amid allegations of infidelity from the rapper.

She’s been married to NFL player Russell Wilson since 2016.

Their first child, Future Jr., was born in May 2014.

Advertisement

Ciara discovered the greatest love is self-love after splitting up with Future.

The “Goodies” singer is thinking back on the lessons she took away from her breakup with Future in 2014. After their controversial breakup amid allegations of infidelity from the rapper, Ciara decided to move on.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” she told Women’s Health in a Nov. 15 interview. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, ‘It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to.'”

But as Ciara—who has been married to NFL player Russell Wilson since 2016—explained, in order to move forward, she had to look inward as well.

“I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself,” she told the outlet. “So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

In 2012, following Future’s release of a remix of Ciara’s “Sorry,” Ciara and Future first crossed paths while working together. In an interview with The Qdeezy Show on Philadelphia’s Hot 107.9 in April 2013 of the following year, Ciara discussed her relationship with him and said, “He is an amazing guy.”

Advertisement

The pair got engaged that year in October, with the “1, 2 Step” singer announcing in January 2014 that she was expecting their first child, Future Jr., who was born in May 2014. However, just three months later, allegations of Future’s infidelity broke. Ciara and Future reportedly broke up soon away, but they continued to try to work things out for a few months. It was obvious that the match was ended when Ciara was having her matching tattoo with Future removed in December 2014, and it became even more obvious when she was caught holding hands with her future husband Russell January 2015. In the present, Ciara and Russell have two children: Sienna, 5 years old, and Win, 2 years old. Future has, however, expressed his opinions about his ex-girlfriend Ciara and her NFL quarterback husband in the years since their breakup. He stated in a 2019 interview with Beats 1 Radio, “He complies perfectly with her instructions. In that situation, he is not acting like a guy.” Advertisement In response, Ciara and Russell posted a picture of their kids kissing with the hashtag “All that counts #love” on social media. Eventually, Future cleared the air by noting in an interview just a few days later with Durtty Boyz Show, “I don’t have nothing against him, and I’m happy for them.”