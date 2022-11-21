Coco Austin gets emotional after Ice-T compliments her parenting

Her husband, Ice-T, sent her a note praising her parenting skills.

The letter was broadcast during her appearance on Tamron Hall’s show.

It pays tribute to her mother in a video message.

Coco Austin, who has endured criticism over the years, just got a note from her husband Ice-T praising her as Chanel’s “best” parent.

Ice-T is unbelievably proud of his wife, Coco Austin, despite the online criticism she may receive for her parenting decisions.

In fact, the Law & Order: SVU actor pays tribute to Chanel’s mother in a touching letter that was broadcast during her appearance on Tamron Hall on November 22.

In the video, which sources has exclusively obtained, the 64-year-old says, “This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco.”

“You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine.” I said.

Ice, who wed Coco in 2002, continues, “I love you to death,” “22 years, baby, and it gets better every day.”

Following the conclusion of the video, host Tamron Hall informs Coco that Ice intended to surprise her but was unable to do so due to work.

Oh, my God! blotting her tears, 43-year-old Coco says. “That’s really neat. That’s great.”

Coco tells Tamron, “I’m under a microscope all the time and you don’t hear what good you do,” acknowledging the criticism she has received over the years, including criticism for bringing Chanel, 6, to school in a stroller and letting her wear “mini” nail tips.

“You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad,” Coco adds. “And I know I’m a good mother.”

Coco added that she had spent the last six years solely focused on parenting Chanel.

Coco says,”Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her,” “And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.”

