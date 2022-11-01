Coroner Confirms Tytyana Miller’s Cause of Death

“Our family is in a lot of anguish at the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he said in an emotional statement. “

Miller died of fentanyl overdose on May 27.Master P initially announced his daughter’s death on May 29.

We are thankful for all the prayers, love, and support.”

Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller died from accidental fentanyl overdose.

Master P initially announced his daughter’s death on May 29. Instagram.

"We ask that you allow our family some space so that they may mourn. We are thankful for all the prayers, love, and support."

The 52-year-old man went on, “Substance abuse and mental illness are real problems that we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about. We will get through this with God’s help. #MyAngel.”

Romeo Miller, the rapper who used to go by the name Lil’ Romeo and is the son of Master P, also wrote about his sister’s death on Instagram. He shared parts of the same statement.

The 33-year-old said, “We appreciate all the prayers, love, and support, and even though this is a sad time, I’ll always be thankful for the memories I did have with my wonderful sister.”

The DEA says that there is enough fentanyl on the tip of a pencil to kill someone. The National Institute on Drug Abuse says that it and other synthetic opioids are now the most common drugs that cause drug overdose deaths. Synthetic opioid overdoses, which include fentanyl overdoses, rose by more than 56% from 2019 to 2020.

In September 2021, Dr. Traci Green, a professor at Brandeis University and head of the Opioid Policy Research Collective said , “We’ve seen a big rise.” “There are now places where fentanyl has never been before.”

Most fentanyl overdoses happen when fast-acting fentanyl is mixed in with heroin or cocaine without the user’s knowledge.

“If someone who usually takes cocaine at parties does a line of fentanyl or even cocaine with some fentanyl in it, that can be the difference between life and death,” Green said. “It’s getting worse because people aren’t ready for it and don’t expect it.”

