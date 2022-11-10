Cory Hardrict Celebrates 43rd Birthday

Hardrict is divorcing Tia Mowry.

Hardrict is divorcing Tia Mowry. Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, were notified in October. Mowry requested shared physical and legal custody when she divorced.

Mowry broke up on Instagram. “Always honest with my fans, still am. I’m breaking up with Cory.” She sent a black-and-white selfie with Hardrict. “Such decisions are seldom simple or happy. We’ll raise our kids as pals.”

“I’m glad for all the wonderful moments we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for their love and support,” she stated.

Hardrict didn’t say anything about the breakup, but he denied that it was because of infidelity. Just before the breakup, he posted a now-deleted quote on his Instagram Story that said, “Acting on your emotions will always cost you.”

At the time this was written, Mowry, who is 44, hadn’t said anything about her ex’s birthday, but she did post about self-care on Instagram on Tuesday.

In a video called “Tea with Tia” that she posted to her Instagram Story, she talked about making “intentional” fashion choices: “If I want to feel or be in a good mood, I’ll put on something bright and colourful on purpose. If I want to feel sexy, bossy, and just really strong and powerful, I will choose to wear leather.”

She went on, “My morning routine isn’t about being perfect, but about finding rituals that remind me that filling my own cup helps me feel more grounded as I move through this new part of my life. When I can enjoy a slow start, it’s easier for me to practice my daily gratitude, be more productive and focused, and be the best version of myself. #SelfCareIsntSelfish”

