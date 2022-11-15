Dancer Witney Carson is expecting her second child.

DWTS star disclosed that she is growing her family.

High school sweethearts welcomed their first child in January 2021.

Advertisement

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting their second child.

On Monday’s edition of the talent competition show, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro—who is already a mother to her almost 2-year-old son Leo—disclosed that she is growing her family.

This season, Carson, who is matched with Wayne Brady, announced before stroking her tummy, “I’m so pleased to finally announce that Carson, Leo and I are expecting baby No. 2.”

She exclaimed, “I’m so blessed. And just now seems like the perfect opportunity to share it. And it’s wonderful that I can now share it.

Everyone ran to hug the expecting choreographer as the audience cheered.

This is Carson’s second pregnancy, and that of fellow “DWTS” professional Lindsay Arnold, as well as that of their other close friend Jenna Johnson.

Advertisement

High school sweethearts Carson and McAllister, who have been married since 2016, welcomed their first child in January 2021.

At the time, Carson wrote on Instagram that “after an incredibly long 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well.”

We are extremely appreciative and have been cherishing every second we have had with our gorgeous angel boy. I appreciate all the prayers.

A few days later, Carson disclosed the name Kevin Leo McAllister was chosen “after his granddad who sent him down to us,” according to Carson.

The ballerina revealed in a sponsored Instagram post for Clearblue that she would become a mother for the first time in July 2020.

She captioned the announcement, “Baby McAllister arriving Jan 2021!!!!!.” “We are currently unable to contain our joy and excitement.”

Advertisement

Also Read Derek Hough Removes His Shirt After Gabby Windey’s Dancing With the Stars Routine Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's tango routine caused judge Derek Hough to...