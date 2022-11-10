Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig had more fun in Knives out than in James Bond

Glass Onion co-star Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig had more fun on a set of the film than on James Bond.

According to co-star Dave Bautista, James Bond actor Daniel Craig had more fun on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than on 007.

During an interview with an entertainment news agency, the former WWE star stated of his co-actor, “He was put through hell on Bond.” “One could sense that he was under considerable pressure. On Bond, he did not appear to be the happiest person, but on Glass Onion, it was the exact reverse.”

Bautista continued, “He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”

The actor is amazed by Craig’s shift between the two primary parts was an outstanding performance. “It’s really a weird thing when you watch someone transform from Bond to Benoit Blanc,” he exclaims. “It’s amazing because I’m always in awe of people who can transform themselves like that. This is why I wanted to be an actor because I wanted to be that guy. As odd as it sounds — because I look like a f–ing gorilla — I wanted to be a chameleon.”

