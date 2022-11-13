David Harbour discusses working with director Neill Blomkamp

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is set to star in a video game-related film.

The film, Gran Turismo, will be released on August 11, 2023.

In an interview with Steven Weintraub, the film was mentioned.

Advertisement

In an interview with Steven Weintraub for Violent Night, Stranger Things actor David Harbour discussed how much he enjoyed working with the film’s director, Neill Blomkamp.

With a steady run of excellent movies and television shows, such as Netflix’s critically praised Castlevania and Arcane series, it appears that video game adaptations are finally shedding the stigma that has long surrounded them.

Gran Turismo, a film based on the enduring racing series of the same name, will be released on August 11, 2023, and is one of the forthcoming video game-related projects.

Gran Turismo was mentioned by Weintraub during the interview with David Harbour as one of the many upcoming projects the actor has lined up.

It has been a pleasure working with Blomkamp, he remarked when referring to him, saying, “Neill is so cool and such a good director that it’s really been a joy to work on this movie, and this movie’s going to be… Talk about not what you expect, with him at the helm there’s a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool. I can’t wait for you to see this movie.”

The two also discussed how awesome it is that the narrative of the story is based on a genuine story, with Harbour expressing, “Yeah. Sim racing, man, who knew? Those guys are incredible.”

Advertisement

Blomkamp has previously worked on projects like the lauded District 9, among others. Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnett, Archie Madekwe, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Geri Halliwell-Horner, a former Spice Girl, and German actor Thomas Kretschman all appear in the movie with Harbour.

The screenplay for the movie was written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin (King Richard), and it will be made by Doug Belgrad, Dana Brunetti, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions. The producing company is PlayStation Production, partnering with Columbia Pictures.

The same-named Gran Turismo video game series debuted in 1997 and is a racing sim that seeks to imitate the appearance and feel of numerous different vehicles.

Gran Turismo 7 was the series’ most recent instalment, and during the course of its 25-year existence, it has sold over 85 million units globally, making it the PlayStation’s best-selling video game franchise.

It was first revealed that the popular racing sim would be adapted back in May 2022, and Neill Blomkamp, a self-described lover of the game series, was confirmed to be involved.

The upcoming movie will tell the extraordinary true tale of a young player of the well-known video game who uses their Gran Turismo talents and abilities to win a series of game tournaments before going on to become a real-life professional racing car driver.

Advertisement

With the announcement that 10 game adaptations for TV and film are in the works, Sony has increased its efforts to turn its successful series into both films and TV shows. This comes in the wake of the release of Gran Turismo.

These include further already announced projects like The Last of Us: The Series, which will premiere on HBO in January, Twisted Metal: A Series for Peacock, and the Ghost of Tsushima movie being directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick).

The popular action-platformer series Jak and Daxter will be adapted by Sony, according to Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer, though this has not yet been confirmed.

SEGA, the owner of Sonic the Hedgehog, is pushing for further adaptations of its IPs after the success of the Blue Blur’s theatrical releases, joining fellow video game juggernaut Sony in the effort.

The launch of Gran Turismo is set for August 11, 2023. Below is a link to its official synopsis.

Based on a true event, “Gran Turismo” tells the ultimate wish-come-true story of a young Gran Turismo player who used his gaming prowess to win several Nissan competitions and finally realise his dream of becoming a real-life professional racing car driver.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘The Hunchback Of Notre Dame’ called “Quasi” sets release date Quasi is a forthcoming satirical comedy from Searchlight Pictures and Broken Lizard....