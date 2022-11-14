David Krumholtz had a key role in ‘The Santa Clauses’ sequel

David Krumholtz is back to assist Scott Calvin/Santa Claus.

Bernard from David Krumholtz is back to assist Scott Calvin/Santa Claus once more (Tim Allen). The Santa Clauses’ executive producers previewed Bernard’s part in the upcoming Disney+ limited series in a statement to TVLine.

Bernard played the chief elf at the North Pole in the original The Santa Clause from 1994, where he taught a reticent Scott about his new job as Santa Claus.

In the 2002 follow-up, The Santa Clause 2, Bernard warned Scott that failing to find a wife and take on the role of Mrs. Clause would result in him permanently losing his magic.

Additionally, he made an effort to maintain order at the North Pole when Scott was absent and the toy Santa took his place (who later turned out to be evil).

It was announced in July that Krumholtz would play Bernard once more in the short-lived series. According to the show’s creator Jack Burditt, “He is in one episode.” “He plays a pivotal part in teaching Scott some things that maybe he didn’t know, either about the mantle of Santa Claus or himself. We’re playing with this idea that Scott doesn’t… know a lot about his role as Santa Claus. He just knows how he became Santa Claus, and there is a lot of information withheld from him. Bernard unlocks a lot of that information when he comes back.”

Despite having a prominent part in the earlier two movies, Bernard was absent from The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause from 2006. Curtis (Spencer Breslin), however, opted to play the head elf in the movie. According to executive producer and director Jason Winer, who also hinted that the series will explain why Bernard has matured in the series, unlike the other elves, “you will know what happened to Bernard [between The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clauses].”

Scott Calvin, who plays Santa Claus in The Santa Clauses, is approaching retirement age and has decided it’s time to stop performing that character.

He also wants to demonstrate to his two youngest children what life is like away from the North Pole. The show will follow Scott as he searches for a worthy successor to assume the role of Santa.

Elizabeth Mitchell will also appear in the series as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus. Charlie, Scott’s oldest son, will also make an appearance in the show (Eric Lloyd).

Austin Kane will play Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus, while Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Allen’s real-life daughter, will play Sandra Calvin-Claus.

On Wednesday, November 16, The Santa Clauses’ first two episodes will make their Disney+ debut. The programme presently offers the original movie trilogy for streaming.

Check out the series’ most recent trailer below while you wait:

