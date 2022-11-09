Advertisement
Debashree Roy's mother dies at 92

Debashree Roy’s mother dies at 92

Articles
Debashree Roy’s mother dies at 92

Debashree Roy’s mother dies at 92

  • Debashree Roy’s mother Arati Roy died on Tuesday.
  • She was 92 and suffered from age-related ailments for quite some time.
  • Actor Debashree revealed how her mother took her to shoots.
Arati Roy, the mother of famous Bengali actor Debashree Roy, died on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. She was 92 years old and had been sick for a long time because of her age. She had been living with her oldest daughter for the last few months.

Debashree has frequently discussed how her mother supported her career and how her acting debut allowed her to realise her mother’s ambition. The performer described how her mother assisted her with dancing outfits, drove her to shoots, and other things during a guest appearance on a TV programme hosted by Debshankar Haldar. She remarked on the programme, “My mum is everything.

Sarvajaya told, “I could not understand when mother left. I became an actress because of my mother.She had no particular disease except the problems of old age.But in the end, she had all of her three daughters by her side, so she went very peacefully.”

In August 2022, the actor’s mother was seriously hurt. Earlier, Debashree said,  “My mother is currently living with my elder sister. She fell down and seriously injured her forehead. She lost a lot of blood and fell unconscious.”

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
