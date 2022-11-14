Debina Bonnerjee talks about being called pregnant after weight gain

Debina Bonnerjee recently welcomed her second daughter with husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Debina struggled while trying to get pregnant naturally and later resorted to IVF.

Debina said she opted for four rounds of IVF and was able to conceive daughter Lianna after many failed attempts.

Advertisement

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary just had their second daughter, but it wasn’t easy for them to become parents. Debina had a hard time getting pregnant on her own, so she turned to IVF. Debina said in a new interview that she felt trapped when people thought she was pregnant and hiding it, after being spotted at a hospital during her IV treatment.

Debina said that after many failed attempts to get pregnant, she chose IVF four times and was finally able to have her daughter Lianna. She thought she couldn’t have a child, which may have been how other people around her felt at the same time. When asked if a comment from a family member had ever hurt her the most, she said that it had.

Debina Bonnerjee shared,“Khush khabri kab de rahi ho(where is the good news)?–Does that only factor that make you happy? Otherwise, I as a person cannot make you happy? These kinds of phrases were very hurtful. May be it was out of happiness coming from somewhere but to a person who is trying and yet not happening, it is very hurtful.”

She added, “Since I was going through my treatment and I was going through my IVF cycle with injections of a lot of hormones inside the body, I had put on weight, a little bit. Maybe around my stomach or I had worn a tighter outfit where my belly was showing, uspe likha ‘is she pregnant?’ I saw one video. I couldn’t understand what should be my reaction to it. People would see me in the hospital and tell others ‘ya, she is expecting and she’s hiding’. How do I tell them I am not? And I am trying, so it is not the time to ask. I felt very concerned and devastated and in my space, I was just alone.

Also Read Debina Bonnerjee reacts angrily to 2nd pregnancy ‘advice’ Debina Bonnerjee got angry when a few people on social media asked...