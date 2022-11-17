Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan’s connection won hearts.

Fans are speculating that Deepika has been cast as the female lead in Aashiqui 3.

She will also be making her Telugu debut with the Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone, a well-known Bollywood celebrity, attracted attention with her attendance at a distinguished awards ceremony.

The Pathaan actress looked lovely as she arrived at the event wearing a white tulle skirt and a black top. Interestingly enough, Deepika arrived at the event as young star Kartik Aaryan was posing for selfies and just entering. To the astonishment of the media and both of their admirers, Kartik grinned warmly as he welcomed Deepika, and the pair posed for photos together.

The chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone, who are rumoured to be working together in the upcoming film Aashiqui 3, has the internet buzzing right now. Deepika Padukone is reportedly being considered to play the female protagonist in the famous film, which is the third entry in the Aashiqui franchise. In the Anurag Basu-directed third chapter, which received its formal release in September of this year, Kartik Aaryan has been cast as the male lead.

Fans and the media are speculating that Deepika has been cast as the female lead in Aashiqui 3 after seeing the actress and Kartik Aaryan’s cordial interaction at a recent awards ceremony and their electric chemistry. The producers haven’t yet confirmed Deepika’s participation in the eagerly anticipated production, though.

The popular actor’s upcoming film, Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, will mark his next appearance. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan on the recently-started aerial action thriller Fighter. Deepika Padukone is allegedly in talks to play the female lead in SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s untitled adventure movie. She will also be making her Telugu debut with the Prabhas-starring Project K.

The crowd-pleaser, who is riding high after two consecutive box office hits, will next be seen in the psychological thriller Freddy, which is planned for an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Shehzada, the authorized remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun, would be Kartik Aaryan’s subsequent theatrical release. His other works include Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

