Deepika Padukone introduces her skincare line 82°E

Deepika Padukone

  • Deepika Padukone has launched her own skincare brand, 82°E.
  • The 36-year-old actress provided an Instagram preview of her forthcoming brand.
  • Pronounced eighty-two east, the brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs through India.
Deepika Padukone unveiled her own skincare line, 82°E, earlier today.

Deepika provided an Instagram preview of her forthcoming brand. She appeared in the promotional video for her skincare brand among a number of other models. All of them were observed utilizing the recently introduced brand 82°E.

The 36-year-old actress stated, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world.”

“At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful, and effective part of your every day.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

“And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With love & gratitude- Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E, concluded Padukone.”

With the debut of this skincare line, the actress from Chennai Express will officially enter the realm of entrepreneurship. According to reports, she intends to introduce self-care goods through her brand by leveraging science to create clinically formulated and tested items for healthy skin.

