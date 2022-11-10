Deepika Padukone introduces her skincare line 82°E

Deepika Padukone has launched her own skincare brand, 82°E.

The 36-year-old actress provided an Instagram preview of her forthcoming brand.

Pronounced eighty-two east, the brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs through India.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone unveiled her own skincare line, 82°E, earlier today.

Deepika provided an Instagram preview of her forthcoming brand. She appeared in the promotional video for her skincare brand among a number of other models. All of them were observed utilizing the recently introduced brand 82°E.

The 36-year-old actress stated, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world.”

“At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful, and effective part of your every day.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) Advertisement

“And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With love & gratitude- Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E, concluded Padukone.”

With the debut of this skincare line, the actress from Chennai Express will officially enter the realm of entrepreneurship. According to reports, she intends to introduce self-care goods through her brand by leveraging science to create clinically formulated and tested items for healthy skin.

Also Read Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend an award show As they arrived holding hands, they looked absolutely stunning. Next, she'll be...