Ranveer Singh discloses ONE thing that irritates Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha
Ranveer Singh has a close relationship with Deepika Padukone's family, particularly with...
Deepika Padukone, a famous Bollywood actress, attended an awards presentation on November 16. Pathaan actress looked beautiful in a white tulle skirt and black-and-white shirt. Deepika Padukone walked in as young star Kartik Aaryan posed for photos. Kartik smiled cordially at Deepika as she came, surprising the media and fans. Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone’s friendship has the internet buzzing. They’ll reportedly work on Aashiqui 3. It reported earlier that Deepika Padukone is being considered for the role. Kartik Aaryan will play the lead in the Anurag Basu-directed third instalment.
Deepika Padukone’s chemistry with Kartik Aaryan at a recent awards show has led fans and the media to believe she will play the female lead in Aashiqui 3. The project’s creators haven’t confirmed Deepika’s participation.
Pathaan is a spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan. She’s also in Hrithik Roshan’s aerial action thriller Fighter. Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu film will be Prabhas’ Project K. She’s also in talks to star in SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s untitled adventure film.
Aaryan’s work
The crowd-pleaser will next be seen in Freddy, a Disney Plus Hotstar psychological thriller. Kartik Aaryan’s next film is Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. His other works include SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.
