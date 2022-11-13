Demi Moore celebrates her 60th birthday with family

Demi Moore turned 60 on November 11.

She celebrated with family and friends aboard a private plane.

Her daughter Tallulah Willis shared a video of her mom’s special day.

Demi Moore celebrated her milestone 60th birthday with family and friends on November 11 aboard a private plane. The actress can be seen dancing and grinning in a video uploaded to Instagram as her guests sing her “Happy Birthday” aboard the plane.

“Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful, she wrote in the Nov. 12 post. “Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday.”

The Ghost actor received many kind responses from other famous people in Hollywood, like Julianne Moore and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Tallulah Willis, the youngest child Demi has with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also shared a number of pictures from the event, including one of her mom sporting a vibrant birthday crown and cuddling with her gorgeous dogs.

“Happy 60th to my favorite medical anomaly,” the 28-year-old wrote Nov. 11. “Whatever hill you’re over, show me where to begin the climb.

The former couple’s daughter Scout Willis, 31, shared an Instagram video of her “queen” mom having a celebration on that plane earlier in the day. The G.I. Jane actress also received love from Bruce and his wife Emma. “We love you inside and out,” Emma wrote alongside a picture of herself and the Die Hard actor holding up Demi’s autobiography Inside Out on Instagram.

Since their divorce in 2000, Bruce and Demi, who were married in 1987, have remained amicable. The ex-couples even socially separated themselves from one another during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, together with Tallulah, Scout, their oldest daughter Rumer Willis, 34, Emma, and her two daughters with the actor, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

The modern family came together once more earlier this year to issue a joint statement announcing that Bruce was “stepping away” from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia, a condition brought on by brain damage that impairs language comprehension and expression.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the March message read. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.

The message was signed, “Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

