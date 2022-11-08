Derek Hough removes his shirt after Gabby Windey’s performance

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy’s tango routine caused judge Derek Hough to tear off his shirt.

Just moments before, Artem Chigvintsev performed shirtless during his routine with Heidi D’Amelio.

The sensual routine resulted in another flawless score for Gabby and Val.

Advertisement

Only the tango dance performed by Bachelorette Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy to Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” on the Dancing With the Stars programme airing on November 7 caused judge Derek Hough to remove his shirt.

Just moments before, fellow professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev performed shirtless during his routine with Heidi D’Amelio. During their sensual routine, Val removed his shirt and wrapped it over Gabby’s torso.

“I feel like I need to take my shirt off,” Derek said after Gabby and Val’s performance. “Everybody is taking their shirt off.”

He accordingly did it after Gabby and Val received yet another flawless score. To the surprise of Gabby and the audience in the ballroom, Derek displayed his incredible physique with the assistance of judge Bruno Tonioli, who also tore off his own shirt.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, who danced a tango performance to “Song 2” by Blur, and Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson, who danced a salsa routine to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men, both managed to match Gabby and Val’s flawless score.

On the season’s first double elimination night, the news for Charli’s mother and her companion Artem wasn’t so pleasant. Heidi and Artem were the first pair to be eliminated when their original score and their dance relay score were combined.

Advertisement

The two couples left standing for the evening’s second elimination were Trevor Donovan and his partner Emma Slater and Vinny Guadagnino and his partner Koko Iwasaki.

Trevor and Emma were saved by all four judges, so there is some very sombre fist pumping going on on the Jersey Shore. Vinny did point out, however, that he advanced further in the tournament than his co-stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Also Read Derek Hough Says His Wedding to Hayley Erbert Is ‘Going to Be a Full-On Festival’ Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert announced their engagement in June. The couple...