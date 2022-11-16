Advertisement
Dior is bringing back Princess Diana's iconic handbag

Dior is bringing back Princess Diana’s iconic handbag

Dior is bringing back Princess Diana’s iconic handbag

Dior is bringing back Princess Diana’s iconic handbag

  • The blue satin mini “Lady Dior” handbag that Princess Diana wore to the Met Gala in 1996 will be made again for a limited time, the French fashion house said today.
  • The bag costs €5,000 (about $5,180) and is only sold in Dior boutiques.
  • It was made especially for the late Princess of Wales to carry to her only Met Gala, which was themed to honor Christian Dior’s influence on fashion.
The royals’ ’90s favourite is back.

Princess Diana’s blue satin mini “Lady Dior” handbag will be remade for a limited time, the French fashion house said. Only Dior boutiques sell the €5,000 bag. It was made for Diana to carry to her only Met Gala, which honoured Christian Dior’s fashion influence.

John Galliano, the new creative director of Dior, designed the princess’ navy slip dress with lace trim. She carried a smaller blue satin Dior bag, but that’s not all.

After receiving a “Chouchou” bag from Madame Bernadette Chirac in 1995, Princess Diana fell in love with the look. After she was repeatedly photographed carrying the bag, the fashion house gave it a play on Lady Diana’s name and renamed it “Lady Dior.”

The iconic Dior bag has been around for a while. There are three options: the “Mini” ($5,300), Diana’s original, larger bag ($6,100), and a compact crossbody bag with a vibrant, custom strap ($5,600). Emmy Rossum, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Paris Hilton, and Mary-Kate Olsen have all carried “Lady Dior” bags, so Princess Diana wasn’t the only admirer. Only 200 of the re-released design will be produced by the French company before the navy satin is discontinued.

