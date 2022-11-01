Director of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” announces production wrap

The sequel to the popular DC movie will finally hit theatres this March.

Director David F. Sandberg updated his Instagram with a new bts photo.

Zachary Levi is dressed as Shazam in the image.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is among them. It’s never too early to anticipate the epic superhero offerings that will be released in 2023, even if 2022 has been a fantastic year for the comic book genre as we enter November.

The most recent Shazam Family adventure is officially complete, and the sequel to the popular 2019 DC movie will finally hit theatres this March.

The exciting report comes from director David F. Sandberg, who updated his Instagram with a new behind-the-scenes photo from the movie.

Zachary Levi, who is dressed as Shazam in the image, is shown landing in an arena while holding the mystical staff that gave him and his family their powers in the original movie.

Behind him, a lightning strike flashes, perfectly capping the jaw-dropping shot. The message that Sandberg wrote below the photo, “Finished! Now for a little time off. See you in theaters in March!”

This spring’s release of Shazam 2 shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, considering it was originally planned to enter theatres this Christmas before being postponed to 2023 along with a few other DC films.

This wasn’t because the movie was bad; it was just moved to make room for it in WB’s new schedule and to get the best box office results.

Billy Batson, or Shazam, will battle the evil demi-gods Hespera and Kalypso, who are portrayed in the next movie by Helen Mirran and Lucy Liu, respectively.

Anthea, the youngest daughter of Atlas, will be portrayed in the movie by West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler.

Shazam release !’s in 2019 was a breath of fresh air for the DC Extended Universe. It was funny, action-packed, featured fantastic performances, and all of it was woven together with a tonne of heart and the comforting themes of family.

Fury of the Gods appears to be building on everything that worked so well in that first critically praised movie by emphasizing the Shazam Family more in the trailer unveiled at San Diego Comic Con this past summer.

The fact that the new management at Warner Brothers appears to be quite excited about the sequel and that his comic book rival Black Adam has finally joined the DCEU only heightens the excitement just makes it more so.

Shazam! The movie Fury of the Gods will debut on March 17, 2023. You can see the brand-new behind-the-scenes photo and watch the movie’s SDCC trailer below while we wait impatiently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher)

Watch the trailer below: