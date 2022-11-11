Dolly Parton believes Mariah Carey truly deserves ‘Queen of Christmas’ title

Dolly Parton doesn’t want to compete with Mariah Carey for the “Queen of Christmas” title.

She believes she is at her creative peak during the holidays.

Dolly’s Mountain Magic Christmas will debut in December on NBC.

Advertisement

Dolly Parton refuses to assume the unofficial title of “Queen of Christmas” of Mariah Carey.

Dolly Parton stated in the December issue of Better Homes & Gardens, “I’m not going to compete with Mariah. I love her, You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I’m happy to be second in line to her.”

According to reports, while Dolly does not wish to steal Mariah’s spotlight, she believes she is at her personal and professional best during the holiday season.

She stated, “The holidays make me very creative, ’cause I’m happy, And I try to remember, and I draw from that, from that spirit of Christmas—the spirit is really about giving and tolerance, understanding, and acceptance.”

Dolly, who features on the cover of the first-ever digital issue and print edition of BHG, explained her family’s Christmas tradition: “It’s got the flames and everything. I get in my Santa suit, and I got my Santa bags with their presents in it. And I come down the ‘chimney.'”

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, a two-hour holiday special film debuting in December on NBC, will feature musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus, in addition to Dolly Parton.

Advertisement

Also Read Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka had a nice day together....