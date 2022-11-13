Dominique Thorne reveals story of Ironheart suit she wore in movie

She made her debut as Riri Williams in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Her character is a scientist who creates a machine.

That can find super-vibrant metal, vibranium.

Advertisement

Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film as Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, and is now getting ready for a new level of stardom when her Disney+ limited series, Ironheart, premieres the following year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just debuted, and audiences are loving it, but one actor in particular seems poised to stand out from the crowd.

The character of Williams is a key player in the story of Wakanda Forever. She creates a machine that can find vibranium, a super-metal that was thought to only be found in Wakanda, but which unintentionally reveals the existence of Talokan, the underwater paradise ruled by the terrifying Feathered Serpent God, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia).

After being transported to Wakanda for her own safety, Riri develops her first authentic Ironheart suit with the assistance of Shuri (Letitia Wright), having already shown off a prototype.

All MCU fans are happy to see a red suit of armour soaring around a fight scenario since it brings back fond memories of watching Iron Man almost fifteen years ago.

Thorne has disclosed that her Riri’s early prototype was almost fully practical, even if that second outfit was mostly CGI.

Advertisement

Thorne recently opened up about her time on set and what it was really like to wear the prototype suit, which weighed more than 50 pounds, in an interview with Variety. Thorn clarified:

“Ah, man, it was pretty cool, I’m not going to lie. It was pretty otherworldly to feel the weight of it. That was the quickest entry point into Riri Williams because, of course, I know that she’s an engineer, she’s a mechanic, I know she is a gearhead. She’s into building things with their hands — very much from scratch — to form what’s in her mind.Unlike some of the other suits that may be added in later with visual effects, the Mark I was all practical. To get to feel the weight of that on my body and just understand how it moves — you almost want to say it’s clunky, but when you have it on, you realize, ‘Oh, this is actually such a smart build, like all my joints are free so I have so much movement. But also, this is heavy as hell. And it flies? Whoa!'”

Thorne continued by explaining how donning the Mark I made it easier for her to relate to the character: “The doors open wide into Riri’s mind and how she thinks, what she saw was possible and then actualized. After the first time that I went up in the air on wires — it couldn’t have been more than like two weeks [into filming] — walking around in it became a lot easier. They just told me the weight of it like a month ago. They waited until we were done.”

The next year, Disney+ will begin streaming Ironheart. Go to your nearby theatre to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently showing, to see Thorne and her Ironheart costume in action.

Below is a link to the movie’s trailer:

Advertisement