Dominique Thorne talks about ‘Wakanda Forever co-stars

Dominique Thorne stars as MIT genius Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She will now be making a comeback to the big screen with her own Disney+ series, Ironheart.

The Ironheart series will see her reprising her role from the movie.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans were reunited with several old characters as they faced fresh challenges, but one new character completely stole the show. The young prodigy who serves as the impetus for the primary conflict in the movie is Riri Williams, called Ironheart, played by rising talent Dominique Thorne.

Despite this, Riri stands out as a fascinating character all her own. She is unyielding, even around the formidable Okoye (Danai Gurira), and she excels in the cutting-edge setting of Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) lab. It is especially fascinating to think about this now that Riri will be making a comeback to the big screen to feature in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart.

Thorne was asked about how she intends to approach things when the time comes for her to lead her own series in an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff. Thorne said when asked what she has picked up from her

I think this sort of advocacy for their character that I got to see folks do on Wakanda Forever just in the rehearsals and the conversation and the discussion about what someone might say, how they might react, how they might respond. It was definitely a bit of a master class, I think being in some of those rehearsal rooms and also a great gift that the directors I’ve worked with fortunately have offered by being open to hearing like what our input could be on a character as they trust that we as the actors are are showing up to do our job and to take the time to know these characters quite well. So definitely when I when I got over to Ironheart, it was reinforced in me that I am Riri’s number one advocate and to make sure that no matter what the circumstance, no matter what change in the day script and anything going on that that really had a representative at all times.