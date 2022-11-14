Donald Trump gave toast at daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding

Donald Trump gave a toast at his daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

Former US president joined her on stage for a dance to “Here Comes the Sun.”

Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, spoke to the happy couple as well.

Donald Trump appeared to set aside any resentment over the GOP’s election defeats during his daughter Tiffany Trump’s extravagant wedding to wealthy heir Michael Boulos this weekend.

At his opulent Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach on Saturday night, the former US president made a toast and joined her on stage for a dance to “Here Comes the Sun.”

In his address to the happy couple, Donald—who had accompanied Tiffany down the aisle—told Boulos, “Michael, you better take care of her. You are a unique individual who is undoubtedly much older than your actual age. I have observed him dealing with highly powerful individuals. This was a gorgeous day, and you two are truly extraordinary individuals.

Donald also mentioned the weather, which was expected to be cloudy and rainy because of Hurricane Nicole. The club had to be evacuated earlier in the week, and local airports were shuttered because of concerns that it might impact Palm Beach.

The “Celebrity Apprentice” star stated during his toast, “They were scared about rain.” “Sir, we’re going to put a giant tent over the pool,” they declared. I don’t want a tent since two things will happen if one is constructed: First off, it is rather expensive. Who desires to make a purchase? Additionally, it simply isn’t the same. And I responded, “Let’s take a chance, okay Tiff?”

“I think it’s iconic for you and your life, and we are really happy of both of you,” he continued of the fine weather. Enjoy a wonderful life together.

But other things also happened before the wedding, besides the hurricane. After the midterm results, sources earlier informed us that Donald was in “a terrible mood” and that his friends were worried about “how gregarious he’ll be at Tiffany’s wedding.”

But a source claimed that “Trump was in a fantastic mood.”

Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, spoke to the happy couple as well. She thanked her ex-husband, to whom she was married from 1993 to 1999, at one point.

She continued, “I just want to thank your amazing father, Donald, and the lovely Melania [Trump], and all the family, for holding so close to Tiffany over the years. “Everyone has had a bit of a ride, but the warmth you all share is what keeps this family together. We can hold the planet together if we all remain strong together.

“Let’s move out into the world knowing that we can change it one day at a time with nothing more than our love. Let’s hold this love together. Let’s hold our hearts together. She added, “We can do it. Donald, you might have to do a little more.

Melania and son Barron, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, Eric and Lara, Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Donald’s infrequently seen sister Elizabeth Trump Grau, were among the members of the Trump family who attended the lavish wedding ceremony.

According to a source, close Trump ally Steve Wynn and artists Alec Monopoly, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, and David Einhorn of Miami’s Papi Steak were also present.

The source continued, “There were virtually no political people at all.

Tiffany changed into an off-the-shoulder ensemble for the reception after wearing a gown by designer Elie Saab for the wedding, which featured large floral motifs.

She twirled before slow dancing to an Elvis Presley cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as she and Boulos entered the dance floor for their first dance to the King Harvest song “Dancing in the Moonlight.”

The white wedding cake was eight layers high and covered in white flowers. Dancers in bowler hats and puffy white ruffles were also present at the celebration.

Boulos was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, the home of his family’s multibillion dollar business company. He went to London to study project management.

In January 2021, he popped the question with a 13-carat, $1.2 million ring in the Rose Garden of the White House.

In 2018, while Tiffany was on vacation with Lindsay Lohan, the two met in Mykonos.

