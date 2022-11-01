“Don’t Worry Darling” will air on HBO Max, next week

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling premieres on HBO Max on November 7.

The movie has made quite a splash in the media over the past few months.

Finally, Don’t Worry Darling has been announced, a streaming date for Olivia Wilde’s contentious sophomore movie.

Advertisement

In the suspenseful drama, which premieres on HBO Max on November 7, Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) assume their respective roles as the picture-perfect married pair in a frighteningly idyllic 1950s neighbourhood.

Every day, Jack rushes out to work with the other men, leaving Alice behind to clean the house from top to bottom, prepare extravagant meals, and make herself a sight to see in anticipation of Jack’s return.

As soon as Alice realizes Victory doesn’t add up, their fantasy existence starts to fall apart.

Thanks to a number of cast conflicts and its audacious examination of gender power dynamics, the movie has made quite a splash in the media over the past few months.

A-list actors Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and KiKi Layne are also featured in the movie.

All press is good press, as the saying goes, and the box office results have proven this. The movie is believed to have made close to $85 million globally after another consistent weekend.

Advertisement

Despite enjoying consistent success at the box office, the film has drawn mixed reactions from both audiences and critics.

The movie currently has a slightly depressing 38% Rotten Tomatoes rating, but a more reassuring 74% audience rating, with many fans going to watch it for both music icon Styles and Hollywood legend Pugh.

After decades of success as a stand-alone musician and as a former member of the hugely popular boyband One Direction, Styles makes his acting debut in Don’t Worry Darling.

Styles made his debut on the big screen in a supporting part in Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama.

The film arrives before the singer of “Late Night Talking” will perform in My Policeman. Styles plays Constable Tom Burgess in the Michael Grandage-directed movie with Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

On November 7, Don’t Worry Darling premieres on HBO Max. On November 29, Don’t Worry Darling will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in addition to streaming.

Advertisement

Here is the movie’s trailer below: