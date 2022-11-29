Drishyam 2 & Bhediya posed healthy weekend at box office

Drishyam 2 & Bhediya posed a healthy weekend at the box office.

Business for Bollywood movies is starting to pick up again.

Both movies collectively made over Rs. 65 cr nett during the weekend.

Advertisement

Together, Drishyam 2 & Bhediya had a very successful weekend at the box office, showing that business for Bollywood movies is starting to pick up again.

With Drishyam 2 in its second week appearing as the top choice for moviegoers and Bhediya in its first week emerging as the second most favoured choice, both movies collectively made over Rs. 65 cr nett during the weekend.

Drishyam 2, which was directed by Ajay Devgn, continued to perform admirably on Monday, with figures barely declining by 30% from the previous Friday. Drishyam 2 is anticipated to make even more money and aim for a lifetime total of over Rs. 200 cr nett in India because there won’t be any major releases till Avatar: The Way Of Water. On its 12th ticketing day, which is its second Tuesday, it will pass Rs. 150 cr. net.

Due to the fact that Ajay Devgn, who is not particularly well-known abroad, is leading the charge for the movie, it is also doing quite well at the international box office. The movie is expected to surpass $5 million tomorrow and shoot for a 6-7.5 million lifetime gross.

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, debuted to weak numbers but improved throughout the weekend. Sadly, the movie’s Friday performance decreased by 50% on Monday, requiring a significantly stronger hold. The movie has essentially sealed its destiny with a Monday gross of about Rs. 3.50 cr. Depending on how well it holds up, the movie will aim for a lifetime total of between Rs. 50 and 60 crore net.

The following are the daywise nett receipts for Drishyam 2 and Bhediya:

Advertisement

Drishyam 2:

Week 1 – Rs. 103.50 cr

Second Friday – Rs. 7.75 cr

Second Saturday – Rs. 14 cr

Second Sunday – Rs. 17.50 cr

Second Monday – Rs. 5.50 cr



Advertisement

Bhediya:

Friday – Rs. 7.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 9.25 cr

Sunday – Rs. 11 cr

Monday – Rs. 3.50 cr



Advertisement

Also Read Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 100 crore within 1 week at Box Office Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 100 crore within 1 week at Box Office....