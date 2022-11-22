Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Durefishan Saleem leaves fans spellbound with new photos

Durefishan Saleem leaves fans spellbound with new photos

Articles
Advertisement
Durefishan Saleem leaves fans spellbound with new photos

Durefishan Saleem leaves fans spellbound with new photos

Advertisement

DureFishan Saleem is a young and educated Pakistani actress who is new to the industry yet won millions of hearts with her natural and adequate acting. She was born on 14th January in Lahore.

The audience is now adorning her performances, and Durefishan is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work.

She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience. She is quite active on Instagram, and she never fails to impress her followers by uploading her stunning photos. She left her massive fan base speechless as she flaunted her hyper look.

The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actress looked stunning in the pictures. She captioned her post, “It gets mad mad mad with every picture.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Also Read

Durefishan saleem making entertainment video for fans goes viral
Durefishan saleem making entertainment video for fans goes viral

Karachi: The video of Durefishan saleem, a well-known actress of the Pakistani...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story