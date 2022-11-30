Dwyane Wade calls his ex-attempt wife’s to prevent Zaya from changing her name “nonsensical”

The former NBA player filed a court filing on Monday.

Wade said that legal changes would be in the “best interest” of the teenager.

In a new court filing on Monday, Dwyane Wade replied to his ex-wife Siovhaughn Funches’s “stupid” attempt to stop their daughter Zaya’s name and gender change.

In documents that Page Six found, the former NBA player fought for Zaya’s right to “live more comfortably and honestly in all parts of her life.”

“This petition is about letting Zaya be a young adult with confidence and happiness,” the document said.

The 40-year-old athlete said that the legal changes would be in the “best interest” of the teenager in many parts of her life, “from simple introductions and food orders to getting a driver’s license and applying to college.”

“While it would have been better for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of her journey, Zaya shouldn’t have to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to recognize and accept her truth,” the filing said.

Funches, who is 41 years old, said earlier this month that Wade was “pressuring” their child to “move forward” with a name and gender change so that he could make money.

In the filing, the counselor used her daughter’s dead name, and she asked Zaya to make the changes herself when she is “of legal age.”

Wade replied to his ex-wife, whom he had split up with in 2010, on Instagram.

