Dylan Mulvaney responded to Caitlyn Jenner’s ugly tweets

The TikTok video maker Dylan Mulvaney was responding to a series of tweets from Jenner’s account.

She discussed normalising “women having bulges” in a video she made earlier this year.

Kirsten Mulvaney says Caitlyn Jenner’s comments about her body turned her original message into “something really ugly”.

Advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner, a fellow trans woman, is receiving a message from TikToker Dylan Mulvaney.

On October 26 and October 27, the social media star reacted to a string of tweets from Jenner’s account that blasted Mulvaney’s TikTok from May, in which she discussed normalising “women having bulges.”

Mulvaney was prompted to make the video after experiencing people stare at her crotch while she was shopping. “Normalize the bulge. We are normalizing the bulge,” Mulvaney says in the video. “Women can have bulges, and that’s OK.”

Jenner denounced Mulvaney’s video, writing on Twitter on Oct. 26, “Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!” Another tweet from Jenner’s account also misgendered Mulvaney, adding, “He is talking about his penis!”

In a TikTok video from October 30, Mulvaney responded to Jenner’s tweets, expressing shock at hearing similar remarks from another trans woman.

“We are two of the most privileged trans women in America at the moment and with that comes a lot of responsibility,” Mulvaney said. “Although we have very different views on most things, a few days ago I probably would have still been willing to sit down with you and try to connect with you in some way because I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman.”

Advertisement

She added, “but then you decided to ridicule me very publicly.”

Jenner addressed the misgendering in a tweet on Oct. 31, stating, “Someone on my team called Dylan ‘he’ that is what was regretted and has been handled internally.” A representative for Jenner told the Washington Examiner on Oct. 31 that an “individual on Ms. Jenner’s team haphazardly misgendered Dylan” in the Oct. 26 tweet, and that the team was taking “appropriate actions to rectify the situation internally.” However, the statement said, “Ms. Jenner has no further comment on the matter and stands by her statements, otherwise.”

Jenner also tweeted that she doesn’t support “normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place,” but the TikToker clarified that is not what happened. “Girl, you’re making me sound like I’m some creepy flasher exposing myself,” Mulvaney said. “I was wearing perfectly normal shorts at a mall.” Advertisement Mulvaney added that she made the original TikTok as a way to positively talk about her body after an “embarrassing” experience, but that Jenner’s comments have turned the message “into something really ugly.” “Now that I think about it, I don’t think I have interest in getting to know you because the way you use your platform to publicly degrade me, it told me everything I needed to know about you,” Mulvaney said. “A trans person invalidating another trans person’s transness is pretty evil in my eyes.” As for Jenner, she tweeted on Oct. 30 about receiving threats amid the controversy. “I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week,” the reality star wrote. “It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day.”

Advertisement Also Read Caitlyn Jenner got nervous as she attends Kendall Jenner’s tequila launch party Caitlyn Jenner got nervous as she attended Kendall Jenner’s party. She was... Advertisement