Eggs thrown at King Charles

When eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort while they were visiting York, a man was detained.

As throngs gathered at Micklegate Bar, the customary royal entrance into the city, to welcome the couple, police detained a protester.

As he was being detained, he was heard yelling, “This country was established on the blood of slaves.”

A 23-year-old male was detained after being apprehended on suspicion of a public order offence, according to North Yorkshire Police.

God save the King and “shame on you” were chanted by the throng at the protester.

