Eggs thrown at King Charles

  • Eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort.
  • A man was caught after the event and the eggs missed the King.
  • The 23-year-old male was detained on suspicion of a public order offence by police.
During a customary ritual in York, England, a protester threw eggs at King Charles III. The man was caught after the event and the eggs missed the King.

 

When eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort while they were visiting York, a man was detained.

As throngs gathered at Micklegate Bar, the customary royal entrance into the city, to welcome the couple, police detained a protester.

As he was being detained, he was heard yelling, “This country was established on the blood of slaves.”

A 23-year-old male was detained after being apprehended on suspicion of a public order offence, according to North Yorkshire Police.

God save the King and “shame on you” were chanted by the throng at the protester.

