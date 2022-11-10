Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana at ‘Crown’ Premiere

Elizabeth Debicki is getting more and more like Princess Diana in many ways.

Debicki, who plays Princess Diana on the new season of the show, walked the red carpet in a dress from the Dior Haute Couture spring/summer 2022 collection that reminded people of the baby blue Catherine Walker dress that Princess Diana wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

The actress from “The Great Gatsby” wore a dress with a similar gathered neckline. However, while the princess wore a scarf draped down her back and tied in a knot, Debicki’s draped bodice went into a racer-back style that wrapped around her neck and hung down like a train.

The silk crepe gown took the Dior team 300 hours to make. Yesterday, the fashion house announced that the “Crown” star, who will also play Diana in Season 6 of the show, is now a Dior Joaillerie ambassador.

Debicki wore a lot of jewellery from the brand, like a Rose Dior Couture pink gold and diamond earring (which cost $6,000) and a Bois de Rose ear cuff (which cost $2,300).

She finished off her look for the premiere night by pinning a poppy brooch to her bodice and wearing a few Bois de Rose rings and bracelets.

Debicki’s black evening outfit also fit with the new season’s fashion theme. After her breakup with Prince Charles, Princess Diana wore her famous black “revenge dress” and a sassier style.

