Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress

The most recent outfit worn by Elizabeth Debicki was absolutely befitting of a princess.

At the show’s London premiere on November 8, the Crown actress, who will play the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix series, channelled the late princess throughout her performance.

Elizabeth walked the red carpet looking absolutely stunning in a royal black Dior dress for the event in question.

And although the fact that the strapless design made of silk crepe may have seemed straightforward due to its streamlined construction, the crisscrossed rear, floor-length neck collar, and ribbed bustier produced an effect that could not be ignored.

Elizabeth’s outfit was also filled with symbolism and paid numerous respects to Princess Diana.

The costume recalled the late royal’s 1994 revenge dress moment, when she donned a daring black dress that revealed her cleavage.

Princess Diana’s black Christina Stambolian dress made mouths to drop when the LBD was risqué. She wore it to a Vanity Fair event on the same night King Charles III (then a prince) disclosed their failing marriage and adulterous affairs.

