‘Elton John Live’ trailer previews Elton’s show at Dodger Stadium

Preview for the upcoming performance, titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, was made available by the streamer today.

Fans of the iconic artist are being encouraged to travel down the yellow brick road one last time and enter Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to witness his final performance by Disney+.

It teases the music, wonder, and enchantment that only the Rocket Man could provide. The feature will be available on November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving, and will be the ideal addition to your kitchen preparations.

The preview immerses spectators in John’s final show at the same arena where his career was launched back in 1975, complete with well-known songs, adoring fans, and plenty of sequins.

The baseball stadium was an obvious choice for John’s farewell performance because any fan of the piano-thumping singer will remember his bejewelled Dodgers uniform and the iconic performance that he gave at the career-changing concert all those years ago.

For those who have followed the musician throughout his arresting time in the spotlight, the live-taping will be an absolute must-see. It will feature glimpses into the past via photographs and clips from the concert that include several of our favorite, top-charting John songs.

Disney+ shared that they had paid a staggering $30 million for the once-in-a-lifetime event and an upcoming documentary about the singer, revealing the performance’s debut date in mid-September.

The performance, which marked the conclusion of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, will be featured in the film Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.

R.J. Cutler, who has been nominated for an Academy Award for his work on The World’s a Little Blurry, and David Furnish, John’s husband and another filmmaker, collaborated to produce the documentary, which was first announced back in May.

The documentary will follow John’s final tour, which ends with his memorable farewell performance at Dodger Stadium, as well as his past both on and off the stage, including his humanitarian endeavors.

There haven’t been many performers throughout history who can compare to John the star. Although it’s heartbreaking to see him leave the stage, as someone who attended a few of Fleetwood Mac’s “last tours,” you never know when an artist will decide to come out of retirement.

We can all hold out hope that this won’t be the last time we see the “Bennie And The Jets” singer don an extravagant attire and take the stage—after all, John did just release “Hold Me Closer” with fellow superstar Britney Spears.

Below is a link to the Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium trailer.