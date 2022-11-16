Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emily Blunt is ‘bored’ by’strong female lead’ scripts

Emily Blunt is ‘bored’ by’strong female lead’ scripts

Articles
Advertisement
Emily Blunt is ‘bored’ by’strong female lead’ scripts

Emily Blunt is ‘bored’ by’strong female lead’ scripts

Advertisement
  • Emily Blunt plays complex people, not clichés.
  • The 39-year-old English actress claimed she “checks out” and gets “bored” when a screenplay asks for a “strong female protagonist.”
  • Blunt commented, “I hate seeing “strong female lead” in a screenplay.
Advertisement

Emily Blunt plays complex people, not clichés.

The 39-year-old English actress claimed she “checks out” and gets “bored” when a screenplay asks for a “strong female protagonist.” Blunt commented, “I hate seeing “strong female lead” in a screenplay.”

I sigh and go. I’m bored. These jobs are highly serious, thus you must always be tough. Blunt remarked Cornelia Locke from The English is more fascinating. “She’s honest without being naïve, which makes her formidable,” remarked the actress.

Blunt has starred in family comedies (Mary Poppins Returns, Gnomeo & Juliet), action pictures (Edge of Tomorrow), horror/thrillers (A Quiet Place and its sequel), comedy (The Devil Wears Prada, Into the Woods), and more.

She’ll appear in Christopher Nolan’s atomic explosion thriller Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy portrays the title character, a scientist, in the 2021 sequel.

American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer features a big cast. Katherine Oppenheimer is played by Emily Blunt. Robert Downey Jr. portrays Lewis Strauss, a key person in the creation of nuclear weapons, while Matt Damon plays Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves.

Advertisement

Blunt said that parenting Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, with John Krasinski inspired her to support women’s causes.

Malala Fund, founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, helps 130 million girls acquire an education.

Blunt and Krasinski, 43, auctioned off two A Quiet Place premiere tickets (and with a double date) to benefit the Malala Fund. In 2017, they met Ziauddin’s daughter and father.

Also Read

Emily Blunt revealed that her brother-in-law Tucci is proud to be a “sex symbol”
Emily Blunt revealed that her brother-in-law Tucci is proud to be a “sex symbol”

According to Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, who is in his 60s, is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mahmoud and Nicole's red flags keep appearing '90 days'
Mahmoud and Nicole's red flags keep appearing '90 days'
‘Six other men’ were interested in Meghan Markle apart from Prince Harry
‘Six other men’ were interested in Meghan Markle apart from Prince Harry
Aman Ahmed shares new photos with Mariyam Nafees on her birthday
Aman Ahmed shares new photos with Mariyam Nafees on her birthday
King Charles to slash Prince Andrew's annual grant
King Charles to slash Prince Andrew's annual grant
The 'GMA3' replacement for Amy Robach leaves temporarily
The 'GMA3' replacement for Amy Robach leaves temporarily
'Allahyar And The 100 Flowers Of God' to have a 3d release
'Allahyar And The 100 Flowers Of God' to have a 3d release
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story