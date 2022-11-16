Emily Blunt is ‘bored’ by’strong female lead’ scripts

Emily Blunt plays complex people, not clichés.

Emily Blunt plays complex people, not clichés.

The 39-year-old English actress claimed she “checks out” and gets “bored” when a screenplay asks for a “strong female protagonist.” Blunt commented, “I hate seeing “strong female lead” in a screenplay.”

I sigh and go. I’m bored. These jobs are highly serious, thus you must always be tough. Blunt remarked Cornelia Locke from The English is more fascinating. “She’s honest without being naïve, which makes her formidable,” remarked the actress.

Blunt has starred in family comedies (Mary Poppins Returns, Gnomeo & Juliet), action pictures (Edge of Tomorrow), horror/thrillers (A Quiet Place and its sequel), comedy (The Devil Wears Prada, Into the Woods), and more.

She’ll appear in Christopher Nolan’s atomic explosion thriller Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy portrays the title character, a scientist, in the 2021 sequel.

American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer features a big cast. Katherine Oppenheimer is played by Emily Blunt. Robert Downey Jr. portrays Lewis Strauss, a key person in the creation of nuclear weapons, while Matt Damon plays Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves.

Blunt said that parenting Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, with John Krasinski inspired her to support women’s causes.

Malala Fund, founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, helps 130 million girls acquire an education.

Blunt and Krasinski, 43, auctioned off two A Quiet Place premiere tickets (and with a double date) to benefit the Malala Fund. In 2017, they met Ziauddin’s daughter and father.

