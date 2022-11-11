Emily Blunt opens up about her family life

Blunt has two daughters named Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, with actor John Krasinski.

And despite having famous parents, Blunt says that Hazel and Violet are very down to earth.

The actress says she’s open to the possibility of a career in show business for her daughters.

Advertisement

Emily Blunt’s thinks she is a typical mom.

Despite the fact that her job may entail extensive travel and glamorous red carpet appearances, The English star, who has daughters named Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, with actor John Krasinski, exclusively revealed to a leading magazine the information that she and her husband are winging it like many other parents out there, particularly in terms of juggling work and family obligations.

“I don’t know if any parent thinks they’re ever juggling it well,” she noted during the Nov. 9 premiere of her Prime Video limited series in New York. “I’ve just surrendered to: ‘This is our life.'”

And though she joked their life “seems to always be in some sort of upheaval,” Blunt wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I guess that’s all we’ve ever known and it’s all my kids have ever known,” she explained, adding that her children “love an adventure.”

And despite having famous parents, Blunt says that Hazel and Violet are very down to earth. Outside of Mary Poppins Returns, Jungle Cruise, and The Office, which they “liked a lot,” the actress said that her children “don’t really want to watch” anything starring herself or Krasinski.

Advertisement

“They’ve got that ownership of us as parents,” Blunt said. “It’s not they’re not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble.”

So, does that rule out a future in show business for her daughters? Not quite.

“I’m sort of open to it,” Blunt mused, “but it has to be if they want to.”

Also Read Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt collaborate in the Universal film “The Fall Guy” Emily Blunt, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has allegedly joined...