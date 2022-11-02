Emily Ratajkowski Gives Her Opinion on making love at First Date

Emily after Ratajowski has been pondering the subject of making love on the first date.

“I think If you’re not ready to be vulnerable, that is a reason not to have s** on the first date,” Emily said.

While she’s “not looking for love necessarily,” she admitted physical intimacy with a partner leads to a deeper connection for her personally.

On the Oct. 31 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast, the model discussed some of her single girl experiences, including her theory on the kinds of men out there, following the filing of her divorce from spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

“There are babies, there are monsters, and then there are baby monsters,” Emily stated during an “EmRata Asks” segment. “The babies are the men who need to be tended to and reassured at every turn. The monsters who are like, ‘Sorry that your mom died but want to come over?’ And then the third are the worst… and those are the men that I can’t handle. They need reassurance, they need to be cradled and suckle at the teet. But then they’re also like, ‘Leave me alone though, woman.'”

She added, “This week I particularly had an interaction with a baby and then with a…he’s either a baby or a baby monster.”

As Emily, 31, navigates the scene for potential suitors, she said she often finds herself contemplating the subject of sex on the first date.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot because it speaks so much to power dynamics and s** on the first date is the ultimate example of that because you’re dealing with gender dynamics in such a specific little vacuum of a moment,” she said. “I think If you’re not ready to be vulnerable, that is a reason not to have s** on the first date.”

She continued, “Even when I’m like, ‘This was a fun night, I don’t care if this person and I ever interact again,’ I still hate when I feel like there’s a part of them that feels like, ‘Yeah, I hit that’ kind of vibe. Even if they’re not the kind of guy who would say that out loud but you can just feel it. That’s a reason not to sleep with a man.”

While Emily—who wed her ex in 2018 and shares 20-month-son Sylvester with him—said she’s “not looking for love necessarily,” she admitted that physical intimacy with a partner leads to a deeper connection for her personally. “I go on these dates and it’s not like I’m going to sleep with someone and then I’m more vulnerable to fall in love, but I feel more,” she explained. “If I don’t sleep with them, I think about them less. I can forget them in three days. ” She added, “I think the conclusion we’ve come to is that you should do whatever the hell you want to do. But knowing what it is that you want to do is really hard. That’s the hard work.” Advertisement