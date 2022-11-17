Emily Ratajkowski makes first public appearance after announcing relationship with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out and about in NYC.

She spent Wednesday night celebrating the birthday of Pete Davidson.

The comedian is on the comeback trail following his August breakup with Kim Kardashian.

Emily Ratajkowski made her first public appearance following the announcement of her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The 31-year-old model was photographed out and about in New York City early on Thursday morning, only hours after she was sighted returning to her West Village apartment at 12:30 AM after spending Wednesday evening celebrating the birthday of her apparent new boyfriend, who is 29 years old.

The model and author did not wear makeup for her outing this morning, and she appeared exhausted from her late night on the town.

The comedian is on the comeback trail following his August breakup with Kim Kardashian after a nine-month high-profile relationship. Other A-list ladies he has dated include Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor.

In contrast, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband of three years, amid rumors of infidelity.

Emily was last seen passionately kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City last month, following her divorce from Sebastian in September.

Prior to being spotted with Rispo, it was reported that Ratajkowski had a couple of dates with Brad Pitt.

