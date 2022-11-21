Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling her husband

She said she and her family are “having the best time”.

Their relationship status is unknown, but they seem to enjoy a private life together.

Advertisement

The way Eva Mendes spoke about her longtime partner in an interview in Australia led to rumours that she had secretly wed Ryan Gosling.

“I’m loving it here,” she said when asked about her time Down Under on Nov. 17. “My husband Ryan is here and our children are here, we’re having the best time.”

Eva has already hinted at the possibility of a relationship with the Crazy, Stupid Love actor. Two days before, the actress flaunted a tattoo of “de Gosling,” which is several languages’ equivalent of “of Gosling,” on her inner wrist on Instagram.

On The Kyle and Jackie O Show on November 18, she addressed the rumours around her connection with Ryan. “There’s talk that you two may have married covertly. The Hitch star was questioned if that was the case, to which fill-in co-host Brittany Hockley replied cryptically,

On the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, where they played a couple with a newborn boy, Eva, 48, and Ryan, 42, who had daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, first met. Eva has frequently been seen with a ring on that finger, fueling rumours of an engagement or marriage despite the fact that the two have never publicly confirmed either.

The ultra-private couple’s relationship status is unknown, but it is obvious that they enjoy a happy home life. Eva wrote on social media in 2020 that she preferred being at home with her man to being anywhere else in the world.

Advertisement

The two have established a harmonious home dynamic over their eleven years of marriage by dividing duties and chores.

“Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook,” Eva told in a profile published in May. “I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean.’ And it just

Also Read Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married Eva Mendes' wrist tattoo may have meaning. The actress, 48, has been...