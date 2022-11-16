Advertisement
  Eva Mendes posed with her arm up to show a tattoo dedicated to partner Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes posed with her arm up to show a tattoo dedicated to partner Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes posed with her arm up to show a tattoo dedicated to partner Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes posed with her arm up to show a tattoo dedicated to partner Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes posed with her arm up to show a tattoo dedicated to partner Ryan Gosling

  Eva Mendes has revealed a new tattoo dedicated to her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.
  The actress and La La Land star have been together since 2011.
  She chose to keep their relationship private for the sake of their young daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.
Eva Mendes demonstrates her devotion to her longtime partner Ryan Gosling by showing no mercy.

The Ghost Rider actress showed off a tattoo dedicated to the Drive star, who she began dating in 2011.

On November 15, pictures of Eva were uploaded to Instagram, revealing the tattoo on her wrist that reads “de Gosling,” which is Spanish for “of Gosling.” She only included a crossed sword emoji to the photo’s description, sandwiched between two black hearts, yet the image still managed to draw users in.

“Is this a real Tatoo ???” Makeup artist Steeve Daviault, whose Instagram bio indicates he’s previously worked with Eva, asked in the comments. Eva replied back, “ummm…it’s old. You’ve seen it many times. I love you.”

In fact, Eva’s outfit in the picture—a blue headscarf and hoop earrings—matches one she shared on Instagram in June, despite the fact that the tattoo was not visible then. Other Instagram pictures featuring the tattoo include one from September in which Eva is seen holding a delicate orange flower.

Eva has had the tattoo for a while, but her most recent snapshot of it has some admirers wondering if she and Ryan have recently become engaged and whether Eva might have adopted the Gosling surname. She hasn’t formally acknowledged their married status, though.

In reality, Eva purposefully kept her connection with the La La Land star, the father of her daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, under wraps. The 48-year-old responded to a fan’s question from 2020 about why she withholds information about her family from the public online.

Eva Mendes

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Eva responded. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Additionally, Eva said that she and Ryan like to approach their relationship privately.

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private,” she added. “Sending loads of love to you at this time.”

Eva Mendes denied rumours that she has quit acting
Eva Mendes denied rumours that she has quit acting

Eva Mendes finally spoke out in response to rumours that she had...

