Everything About ‘Stranger Things’ 5th and Final Season

Stranger Things will end with its fifth and final season.

They also gave hints that they planned to add more projects to the Stranger Things universe.

Eddie’s death in the season 4 finale made Joseph Quinn hint that he won’t rule out a cameo in the future.

Advertisement

The first step toward completion! Stranger Things has been airing on Netflix for the past six years, and the show is almost ready to come to an end with the release of its fifth and final season.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the show’s creators, made the announcement just prior to the highly-anticipated premiere of the show’s fourth season, stating that they were going to end the series after one more chapter in Hawkins, Indiana.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” they detailed in an open letter in February 2022. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

The writers gave hints that they planned to add more projects to the Stranger Things universe. “In the world of Stranger Things, there are still many more exciting stories to tell: new mysteries, new adventures, and new heroes who come out of nowhere,” the message said. “But first, we hope you’ll stay with us until the end of this story about a strong girl named Eleven and her brave friends, a broken police chief and a fierce mom, a small town called Hawkins, and a place called the Upside Down.”

Later that year, the Duffer Brothers talked about how they wanted the last episodes to go and talked about the split in season 4 episodes.

“The original plan was to release it all at once again. But as we began turning over episodes, everyone began to feel the season was too big to be released in one batch — at nearly 13 hours, it is really more two seasons than one,” they told Variety in May 2022 after Volume 1 dropped the first seven episodes. “Episode 7 is as big as any season finale we’ve ever had, so it made sense to everyone involved to split the season there. Episode 7 really serves as the end of the second act — and we feel that our final act had enough meat on the bone to make up Volume 2.”

Advertisement

Where Did Season 5 Get Its Ideas?

“The show’s last few episodes will be more like the movie Return of the Jedi. Not in terms of tone, but in terms of where they are going, “In May 2022, Matt told The Wrap. “There will be less building up. I think people will understand what I mean when they see how season 4 ends. It’s like, we’re just going.”

Ross said that the story wouldn’t have the same shape, and he added, “Each season has a lot of building up and setting up, but the first scene of season 5 will be full speed ahead. At least, I think that’s what the outline said.”

Will Eddie come back in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5?

Joseph Quinn said in an interview in June 2022 that he hopes to play the same role in the last season. “Oh, sure, I agree. I don’t understand why not. I would be very angry if they didn’t bring me back “After season 4 came out, he told Digital Spy.

Eddie’s shocking death in the season 4 finale made Quinn hint that he won’t rule out a cameo in the future. In July 2022, he told E! News, “It would be fun, wouldn’t it?” “I would be very interested. Well, let’s see.”

Advertisement

He also talked about how he would like Eddie to be remembered after his character died in Hawkins. “It would be nice to clear his name,” added Quinn. “I’m not sure how we’ll be able to do that. But it feels unjust, doesn’t it? He gave up his life for a town that thinks of him as a monster. He’s not, though. So, let’s hope they figure it out.”