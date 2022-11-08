Advertisement
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman

Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman

Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman

Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman

  Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said on Monday that 24-year-old Justin Williams is being charged
  news release says that on August 22, 
  Williams stabbed D'Asia Johnson, 22, nine times. 
A man was arrested on charges that he killed and cut up his ex-girlfriend and then hid her body parts in suitcases in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said on Monday that 24-year-old Justin Williams is being charged with second-degree murder and hiding a human body in connection with the death of 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson.

A news release says that on August 22, Williams stabbed Johnson nine times, five times in the chest and four times in the back.

The suspect then cut up her body and put the pieces in two different suitcases. The suitcases were kept in the apartment, where the suspect also lived for a month. Williams is said to have covered up the smell with towels and cleaning supplies.

“This defendant is accused of killing and cutting up his ex-girlfriend in a horrible way,” Gonzalez said in the release. “Even though we can’t change what happened to D’Asia Johnson and how she died, we are determined to bring this person to justice. I hope that this case will help D’Asia’s family and friends feel a little better.”

According to the release, Williams is said to have left the apartment in September, after “concerned” building staff checked on his health because they hadn’t seen the victim in a long time.

Authorities say that the staff then called the police, who found Johnson’s body. On Tuesday, it wasn’t clear if Williams had said how he felt about the charges.

